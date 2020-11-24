BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Good Morning Europe

UK scientists test cocktail of antibody drugs for people with less severe COVID symptoms

Comments
By Euronews
euronews_icons_loading
Laboratory equipment and worker
Laboratory equipment and worker   -   Copyright  Euronews
Text size Aa Aa

Scientists in the UK are starting trials of a cocktail of antibody drugs that they hope will help treat people with symptoms of COVID-19. The mix, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is to be given to people who have the infection and are at high risk. Experts say demand is expected to outstrip supply.

Dr. Rafael Mañez Mendiluce is the Director of the Intensive Care Department at the University Hospital in Barcelona. He says as there are no treatments, any new therapies for COVID-19 patients will be very welcome.

Watch Euronews' interview with Dr. Rafael Mañez Mendiluce in the media player above.