Scientists in the UK are starting trials of a cocktail of antibody drugs that they hope will help treat people with symptoms of COVID-19. The mix, developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is to be given to people who have the infection and are at high risk. Experts say demand is expected to outstrip supply.

Dr. Rafael Mañez Mendiluce is the Director of the Intensive Care Department at the University Hospital in Barcelona. He says as there are no treatments, any new therapies for COVID-19 patients will be very welcome.

