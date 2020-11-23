US President Donald Trump enjoyed a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia for the second day in a row. He still has not conceded the presidential race to president-elect Joe Biden.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump cheered and waved pro-Trump flags and signs as his motorcade drove past them in Loudoun County, Virginia on Sunday.
Some of the supporters shouted, "thank you".
Protesters and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he plays.
