Businesses in French Alps pin hopes on later part of winter season

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting around 350 ski resorts in France, even though preparations are underway for the planned opening date of 5 December. But, despite the uncertainty, constructions continue in Courchevel, which has 2,400 inhabitants in the summer inflating to 38,000 in winter. Fears abound after last season was disrupted from March 2020.

Pascal de Thiersant is Chairman of the Société des 3 Vallées, one of the most visited regions in the French Alps:

"Courchevel has an international clientele at 70%, this year we are going to be particularly impacted because few foreigners are going to come, it remains a clientele that will come back, which is interesting."

The Mayor of Courchevel, Jean-Yves Pachod says they each month the resort remains closed represents a 30% loss for businesses.

As a response and to ensure health and safety, Courchevel will have a laboratory capable of testing 500 people per day.

“We've also recently set up antigen tests and the results will be shown in 20 minutes," he explained

