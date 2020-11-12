Spain-bound travellers will soon have to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.

Madrid announced it would introduce mandatory pre-departure testing for visitors from countries designated high risk by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Starting from November 23, travellers will be required to submit a negative test result within 72 hours before their planned departure.

They will be able to do so via the internet, a smartphone application, or with a document before boarding a plane or boat.

The proof of being virus-free before travelling will be in addition to temperature checks on passengers arriving at Spain’s airports and ports.

The test certificate must be the original, written in Spanish or English and may be submitted on paper or in electronic form.

Every major nation in Europe, with the exception of Finland, Norway and Greece, is currently classified as “red” or high risk.

The measure will be introduced in the Canary Islands on November 14.