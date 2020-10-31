Former US President Barack Obama issued a sharp criticism of his successor Donald Trump in a campaign stop for candidate Joe Biden on Saturday.

Obama and Biden participated in a joint event in Michigan with just three days until the presidential election.

The state voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but voted for Trump in 2016 and has become one of the key battleground states in the election.

"Michigan, Joe Biden is my brother. I love Joe Biden and he will be a great president," the former US president said.

He also gave a highly critical review of Trump's behaviour during his four years in office, stating that people wouldn't have to wake up and see retweets of conspiracy theories with a new president in office.

Obama said that Trump did not take the job of the presidency seriously.

He criticised Trump's handling of the pandemic, comparing the US to Canada in terms of deaths per population.

Trump, meanwhile, travelled to Pennsylvania, a state without which he will likely have a very hard time of winning the presidency.

"Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream. On November 3rd, we're going to win Pennsylvania and we are going to win four more years in that very beautiful White House," Trump said.

He told voters that he did a very good job of handling the pandemic and said a vaccine was just weeks away. His comments came as the US reported a record number of new cases -- more than 99,000 -- in a single day.

The Biden campaign will spend Monday campaigning in the state of Pennsylvania, where the former VP was born, and that he hopes to win on November 3.