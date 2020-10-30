Cannes ‘mini' film festival ends after 3-day outdoor celebration

Cannes ‘mini' film festival ends after 3-day outdoor celebrationComments
It is one of the most influential and glamorous film festivals in the cinema calendar.
The adapted 73rd edition of the Cannes film festival ended on Thursday night just before France went into another national lockdown, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which lasted for 3 days, was held outdoors and had a limited number of people in attendance.
