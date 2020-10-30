Coronavirus restrictions are forcing the artistic industry to reinvent how they present and stage their work.

For dancers, keeping the right distance from colleagues can be really complicated, as lifting and touching can be an integral part of the performance.

That's why the Birmingham Royal Ballet and acclaimed Cuban ballet star, Carlos Acosta, have come up with a novel solution: Socially distanced tutus.

The clothing is intended to keep people far enough apart to respect COVID-19 distancing rules. It has already allowed the company to perform live in front of a reduced capacity auditorium.

As well as the costume design, the company also trains in what they call 'work bubbles'. These bubbles remain exclusive to a certain number of dancers. This technique has allowed some of the dancers to touch each other.

For more on these 'work bubbles' and how Birmingham Royal Ballet is adapting to the challenges of the pandemic, Euronews spoke to Samuel Wyer the theatre designer who helped create the costumes. You can see his interview in the player above.

The costumes were made for the company's representation of Lazuli Sky which will play in London from the 29th to the 31st of October and online from the 1 November.