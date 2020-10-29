Sniffer dogs are usually used to detect drugs or explosives. But at Helsinki airport in Finland, they're being utilised to test for coronavirus.

A pilot project is providing instant and pain-free COVID-19 testing on the spot.

The canines have already sniffed more than 2,000 test samples since their booth was set up a month ago.

Passengers wipe themselves with a cloth and then drop the sample into a container, which the dogs then sniff.

Earlier this year, researchers found that dogs can detect the virus with close to perfect accuracy, up to five days earlier than a PCR test.

