A man has been handed a two-month suspended prison sentence for sharing an online tutorial of how to make a Molotov cocktail

The individual has posted a link to an explainer video on a "yellow vests" site, Nancy public prosecutor François Pérain said on Friday.

The defendant, identified as Nabile B, was sentenced by the criminal court in Nancy on Wednesday.

During the trial, he explained that his post was purely informative and that he did not want to call for violence against the police.

The man had been spotted on 15 April by the national platform PHAROS, which allows online reporting of illegal content and behaviour on the Internet.

The suspect was released after being charged with "provocation without effect to the crime and offence by means of electronic communication and dissemination by electronic communication network of a process enabling the manufacture of a destruction device".

In addition to the suspended sentence, the court also confiscated the accused's computer equipment, Pérain said.