A year ago this weekend, hundreds of thousands of protesters angry about a new fuel tax took to the streets across France, wearing the high visibility jackets motorists have to carry in their cars in case of emergency.

The so-called `"yellow vests" ("gilets jaunes") eventually snowballed into a wider anti-government movement.

But in recent weeks, the roundabouts and central squares once filled with brightly-dressed protesters have stood empty.

So, a year on, what did the "yellow vests" achieve and do they belong to history just yet?

As the movement marks its first anniversary, Euronews looks at its origins, evolution, and prospects for the future.

How did it begin?

Responding to calls launched on Facebook, on 17 November 2018, over 280,000 people wearing yellow jackets took to the streets and roundabouts across the country.

They were not affiliated with any political party nor trade union and had no designated leader.

The protests were there to stay: every Saturday, mass demonstrations against the government were held in major French cities, while citizens continued to occupy roundabouts throughout the week.

While protests were initially peaceful, many took a violent turn. For months, tear gas clouded the boulevards of Paris most Saturdays as protesters skirmished with riot police, whose heavy-handed response drew condemnation from rights groups. In some of the worst rioting in Paris in decades, luxury boutiques were smashed up, national monuments defaced and cars set ablaze.

While the protests were initially against a proposed fuel tax, they quickly spiralled into broader protests against social inequality, high costs of living and President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business policies.

Jerome Rodrigues, a prominent figure of the movement, told Euronews that what drove people to the streets was quite simple: “All that people want is to be able to live from their salaries,” Rodrigues said. “Just having enough to eat until the end of the month and being able to take the kids to the movies once in a while."

In addition to socio-economic demands, protesters also developed new demands about political participation such as the so-called référendum d’initiative citoyenne (citizen initiatives to launch referendums).

How did the government respond?

The government quickly scrapped the proposed fuel tax but it wasn’t quite enough to quell the uprising.

So President Emmanuel Macron launched the so-called "Great National Debate" in January, touring the country while calling for citizens' contributions, in an attempt to break his elitist, out-of-touch image.

Six months down the line, the public consultations produced €17 billion worth of tax cuts and other fiscal incentives.

Eric Bothorel, an MP from Macron’s party La République en Marche (LREM), told Euronews the "yellow vests" movement had “completely shaken up the parliamentary agenda” of the past year.

The National Assembly held sessions in December in the run-up to Christmas to pass the first measures announced by the head of state, he said, all while preparing for the "Great National Debate".

He cited tax exemptions for retirement pensions and a rise in benefits for disabled people among the key measures taken in response to the protests.

What has the movement achieved?

Many "yellow vest" protesters, however, remain unconvinced by the government’s concessions.

Rodrigues told Euronews that the results one year on were ‘meagre’ when it came to achieving the demands of the protesters --the only exception being the tax-free premium, according to him. In December 2018, the government announced that companies capable of doing so would pay out a tax-free premium to em­ployees at the end of the year.

Political scientist Christian Le Bart, who teaches at Sciences Po Rennes (western France), shared his opinion. While the "yellow vests" obtained “small” concessions from the government, those “didn’t turn the tables,” he said.

MP Bothorel challenged this narrative -- enumerating the key measures and their costs. “Of course, there will always be people to say that it is not enough, that it’s hard to live with the minimum wage. I can’t say anything. It’s true,” Bothorel said, adding: “We’re working on it”.

According to Rodrigues, not only did the "yellow vests" achieved little in terms of socio-economic reforms, but they also suffered police repression and “mutilations” he said.

Rodrigues recalled how he lost vision in his eye after being “attacked” by security forces last January. But the following Saturday, he was back on the streets protesting with fellow "yellow vest" comrades.

A total of 24 protesters lost an eye after defensive bullets launcher (LBD) shots, AFP news agency reported.

According to authorities, about 2,500 demonstrators and 1,800 security forces were injured, while 11 people died on the sidelines of the demonstrations.

When it comes to political representation, the "yellow vest" movement didn’t achieve much either, Le Bart said. There were candidates affiliated with the "yellow vests" at the last European elections in May but they were well below 1% of the votes. And the prospects do not look any better at the French local elections in March, Le Bart added.

On a more positive note, Rodrigues said that the movement played an important role in awakening the consciousness of citizens when it comes to social justice or over-taxation.

The second positive point for the movement, Rodrigues told Euronews, is that it allowed citizens to get together and discuss solutions. The movement helped to recreate “a fraternity that was lost,” he said.

The achievements of the "yellow vests" movement may come into a better light in the medium term , Le Bart noted.

“Clearly, there is a ‘before’ and an `after yellow’ vests in the public debate,” Le Bart said, coining the expression “democracy of the roundabouts”.

Bothorel also said the "yellow vests" profoundly changed the way of doing politics, by further integrating citizens into policy-making. As an example, he said the government was setting up citizens assemblies whose members are determined through a random draw.

Le Bart added that the "yellow vests" shed light on social groups that usually consider themselves as invisible -- “a France that has difficulties at the end of the month”, “A France of precarity”, “which limits its own consumption”, “quite discrete but yet numerically very important”.

Is it the end of the 'yellow vests'?

From over 280,000 protesters at the height of the movement a year ago, turnout dropped below 6,000 in late June, according to France's interior ministry (see graph below). After this date, the turnout was low -- merely a few hundred people -- that authorities stopped counting.

A year on, roundabouts across the country are deserted, campfires have gone out and many protesters have packed away their brightly-coloured jackets.

Rodrigues told Euronews that fewer people were protesting every weekend, not because they had lost interest in the movement but because of police repression.

Yet the "yellow vests" may not belong to history just yet. They have called for massive protests this Saturday (November 16) to mark their first anniversary, with hundreds of calls for action issued on social media.

Authorities expect "several thousand" people to take to the streets in Paris, including between 200 and 300 radical "yellow vests".

A survey by pollster Odoxa published two weeks ago showed nearly one in every two French people believed the movement might re-emerge.

Authorities fear that "yellow vests" could band together with other disgruntled groups such as transport and health workers or students, leading up to another winter of discontent.

Railway workers are planning mass strike action in December over pension reforms.

Earlier this week, students have demonstrated across France to protest over precarity and living conditions and show solidarity with a destitute young man who set himself on fire.

On Thursday, thousands of hospital workers took to the streets to protest years of cutbacks.

“If the yellow vests manage to aggregate other forms of contestation (...), there could be a convergence of struggles,” Le Bart said.

“The embers remain. The flames are not so vivid anymore but the embers are here for good,” Rodrigues told Euronews.

“It would just take one mistake from the government for the fire to resume”.