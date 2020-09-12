Yellow Vests stage comeback with protests across France

France's yellow vest movement returned on Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's presidency and perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Paris, police used tear gas after some of the protesters left an authorised route. A car and rubbish bins were also set on fire.

Police had detained over 150 people by lunchtime.

Parisian authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees avenue off-limits, with sections of the metro along the famous road were temporarily closed.

The Yellow Vest movement began in the autumn of 2018 in protest against a fuel tax hike, which demonstrators said punished the poorest French people.

The protests snowballed into a country-wide movement that spanned nearly one year.

Anti-government demonstrators donned the fluorescent vests that all French motorists are required to have in their vehicles, which is how the movement's name was born.

The protests saw multiple people die and hundreds injured.