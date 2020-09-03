Drugmakers ask EU to loosen rules for COVID-19 vaccine

Some of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical companies are asking the EU for a "one-time pass" on rules requiring medications to be labeled in over 20 European languages.

Drugmakers say it will help them to produce an eventual COVID-19 vaccine faster, bypassing a lengthy process of translating packaging and instructions.

Instead, one single language would be chosen for hundreds of millions of doses.

Consumer groups worry it could set a dangerous precedent and become a permament excuse for companies to cut corners on consumer protection.

