Conspiracies and conspiracy theories are nothing new.

There have always been those who say we never landed on the moon and that climate change is a hoax. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, widely debunked conspiracies have moved from fringe to mainstream.

Anti-coronavirus restriction rallies have been held in Berlin, Dublin, London and Paris in recent weeks, and many of those who attended were brandishing posters showing misinformation, such as the false 5G conspiracy.

In times of crisis, conspiracies tend to flourish. So how can you engage in discourse with those who hold on to false coronavirus claims?

And what if those people talking about them are your close friends or family?

Dr Daniel Jolley, a senior lecturer at Northumbria University who specialises in the psychology of conspiracy theories, spoke to Euronews' social media news desk about how to have these conversations.

