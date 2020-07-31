European countries are trying to strike a very delicate balance between reviving the travel and tourism industries and preventing a resurgence of COVID-19.

What happens if airlines suddenly cancel your flights? Or quarantine rules change? Do you have to accept vouchers? We break it down.

A sudden change in the UK's quarantine rules for Spain left holidaymakers at a loss and led to a firm rebuke from Spain's Prime Minister.

Belgium has drastically tightened social distancing rules after a dramatic rise in cases. France's health minister was forced to clarify that his country was not experiencing a second wave but warned against complacency.

As travellers, we're caught in the middle of an ever-changing situation. So what exactly are our rights if our travel plans are cancelled?

In the latest edition of Culture Clash, Euronews' business analyst Guy Shone breaks it down.