This week the statue of Black Lives Matter activist Jen Reid, installed in the place of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston, was taken down in Bristol.
Spain paid tribute to the victims and heroes of the coronavirus pandemic
Brazil and India now have millions of COVID-19 cases as both countries pass grim milestones.
Comet Neowise, which was only discovered in March this year, has been visible to the naked eye in different parts of the world.
A work of art attributed to the British artist Banksy was shown in the French embassy in Rome. It will soon be returned to France, where it was stolen in 2019 before recently being found in a farm near Rome.
Here is how these and other major stories were captured by photojournalists around the world this week.