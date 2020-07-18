This week the statue of Black Lives Matter activist Jen Reid, installed in the place of a monument to slave trader Edward Colston, was taken down in Bristol.

Spain paid tribute to the victims and heroes of the coronavirus pandemic

Brazil and India now have millions of COVID-19 cases as both countries pass grim milestones.

Comet Neowise, which was only discovered in March this year, has been visible to the naked eye in different parts of the world.

A work of art attributed to the British artist Banksy was shown in the French embassy in Rome. It will soon be returned to France, where it was stolen in 2019 before recently being found in a farm near Rome.

Here is how these and other major stories were captured by photojournalists around the world this week.

An aerial view shows painted circles for social distancing at the Rhine promenade in Dusseldorf, Germany. July 12, 2020 INA FASSBENDER/AFP

A Banksy artwork, stolen and since recovered, is shown at the French Embassy in Rome. It was painted as a tribute to the victims of the terror attack at the Bataclan in Paris Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo

Comet Neowise seen from Belarus, 110 kilometres west of the capital Minsk. July 14, 2020 Sergei Grits/AP Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, July 17, 2020 Stephanie Lecocq/AP Photo

Fireworks explode above the Eiffel Tower as part of the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on July 14, 2020 ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

Black Lives Matter activist Jen Reid in front of a statue to her in Bristol. It replaced one of slave trader E. Colston. Bristol authorities later removed the statue of Reid Matt Dunham/AP Photo

A Black Lives Matter protester and NYPD officers scuffle on Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration. New York, USA. July 15, 2020 Yuki Iwamura/AP

An anti-government demonstrator poses with a clown's mask as others burn tyres and wood in Beirut, Lebanon. July 14, 2020 Bilal Hussein/AP Photo

Migrants rest near Idomeni train station at the border between Greece and North Macedonia. July 16, 2020 SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP

A woman shows damage in her house after the shelling in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan, July 14, 2020 Ramil Zeynalov/AP

Priest Ter Abel prays for peace outside the village of Movses on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. July 15, 2020 KAREN MINASYAN/AFP

Flood-affected villagers are photographed near their partially submerged houses in Gagolmari village, Morigaon district, Assam, India. July 14, 2020 Anupam Nath/AP Photo

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury three victims of COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. July 15, 2020 Andre Penner/AP Photo

A tribute to COVID-19 victims in Madrid. Thursday, July 16, 2020 Manu Fernandez/AP Photo