Keep an eye out for Comet Neowise, which won’t be back for 7,000 years

A rare cosmic event is taking place in the skies above the Earth. Neowise, a comet which was only discovered in March this year, has been visible to the naked eye for some days, and will remain so until mid-August.

It is the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in around 25 years. Its close proximity to the Sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface, creating a trail of debris.

A stork stands on a power line as the comet Neowise is seen in the sky above Kreva, Belarus SERGEI GAPON/AFP or licensors

Neowise - officially called Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE - passed closest to the Sun on July 3 and its closest approach to the Earth will occur on July 23.

It is named after NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope, which spotted the comet in March.

The comet above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10 Peter Komka/MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund

Seeing the icy visitor on its visit to the central solar system is a truly once in a lifetime opportunity. It won’t be coming back past the Earth for around 7,000 years.

“From its infrared signature, we can tell that it is about 5 kilometres across, and by combining the infrared data with visible-light images, we can tell that the comet's nucleus is covered with sooty, dark particles left over from its formation near the birth of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago,” said Joseph Masiero, NEOWISE deputy principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The comet spotted before sunrise over Bad W'rishofen, Bavaria, July 12 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/(c) Copyright 2020, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Star-gazers can spot Neowise with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, but it is better viewed with binoculars.

After July 22, when it is at its closest point to Earth at a mere 103.5 million km away, the comet will begin to fade from view as it travels away.

Comet NEOWISE captured on July 6 just before sunrise in Tucson, USA Vishnu Reddy/NASA

The comet was spotted from the International Space Station NASA via AP

It is currently best seen just before sunrise, but as it’s position in the sky changes it will become more visible in the evening after sunset.