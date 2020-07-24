Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft have been battling for several days to contain a large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and night-long battles to save homes.

Seven villages have been evacuated since the fire broke out on Wednesday.

It has started at the seaside settlement of Kechries, near the town of Corinth, around 80 kilometres southwest of Athens and rapidly spread inland.

The blaze has seriously damaged or destroyed around 10 homes. Farmland, pine and olive trees have also been burned.

A house that burned out at the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometres southwest of Athens. July 23, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Three men watching the fire that burns near the village of Galataki, near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Earlier in the day 10 water-dropping helicopters and seven planes were deployed to help the ground operations of the fire department.

Fire burns near the village of Galataki as authorities evacuate the place near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A man drives his scooter as authorities evacuate the village of Galataki, near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A firefighting plane drops water on a hill near Corinth, Greece. July 22, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Firefighters also battled smaller fires near ancient Olympia, near Petalidi further south and on the southern island of Crete.