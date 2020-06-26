Life looked like it may have been starting to get back on track in some European countries this week. For some, the sight of some iconic venues and establishments reopening after pandemic-related restrictions eased signalled a potential return to "normality" - or did it?

The prestigious Liceu opera house in Barcelona, for instance, held its first concert this week - for thousands of plants. France's emblematic Eiffel Tower also reopened to the public again, but with some restrictions put in place after its longest closure since World War II.

Emotions overflowed in Spain when a nursing home opened its doors to visitors for the first time in months, and allowed them to hug their loved ones through a plastic screen.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Agustina Cañamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain. 22 June Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs during the "Glacier 3000" Air show, an event marking the reopening of the Alpine facilities above Les Diablerets, Switzerland FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP

On Britain's hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.6 degrees Celsius people relax on Brighton Beach in Brighton, England, the UK. 24 June 2020 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

High school graduates and their relatives sit in distance on the sports field during the graduation ceremony at the Rheingau Gymnasium in Berlin, Germany. 23 June 2020 Kay Nietfeld/AP Photo

A visitor looks at the view from the Eiffel Tower in Paris on the first day it reopens after the coronavirus pandemic led to its longest closure since World War II. 25 June Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Police forensic officers work near the scene of a fatal multiple stabbing attack in Forbury Gardens, central Reading, England, the UK. 22 June 2020 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

People sit outside as the sun sets on Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year at the public park Mauerpark. Berlin, Germany. 21 June 2020 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

A woman looks from a tribune during the Victory Day military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia. It is normally held on May 9, but this year it was postponed due to pandemic Dmitri Lovetsky/ AP Photo

A man in full protective gear amid the coronavirus pandemic, is reflected on mirrors for sale outside a car parts warehouse in Bogota, Colombia. 25 June 2020 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

Indonesian fishermen discovered dozens of hungry, weak Rohingya Muslims on the wooden boat adrift off Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh, an official said Zik Maulana/AP Photo

Barber Josue Yacahuanca who's service is free, fastens an apron with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe on a resident on the top of a hill. Lima neighbourhood, Peru Martin Mejia/AP Photo

New graves at the General Cemetery in Santiago, Chille. The country nearly doubled its reported coronavirus death toll to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP