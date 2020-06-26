Life looked like it may have been starting to get back on track in some European countries this week. For some, the sight of some iconic venues and establishments reopening after pandemic-related restrictions eased signalled a potential return to "normality" - or did it?
The prestigious Liceu opera house in Barcelona, for instance, held its first concert this week - for thousands of plants. France's emblematic Eiffel Tower also reopened to the public again, but with some restrictions put in place after its longest closure since World War II.
Emotions overflowed in Spain when a nursing home opened its doors to visitors for the first time in months, and allowed them to hug their loved ones through a plastic screen.
This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.