On hundred and two. That's how many days Agustina Cañamero spent away from her husband Pascual Pérez who resides at the Ballesol Puig i Fabra nursing home in Barcelona, Spain.

The establishment was one of many that locked out visitors to try to shield their residents from the deadly coronavirus. Spain's nursing homes were hit particularly hard by it, with the nationwide death toll reaching at least 28,300.

During their 59 years of marriage, the husband and wife, now both in their eighties, had never lived so many days apart.

Cañamero spent the country's nationwide lockdown at the home she and Pérez used to share, gripped with fear.

She was one of the first to arrive at the nursing home when it reopened on 22 June. The couple kissed and hugged for minutes through the thin layer of plastic and their face masks.

Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Pérez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the new coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain Emilio Morenatti/AP2020

Dolores Reyes, 61, and her father, José Reyes, 87, could also spend some time together for the first time in nearly four months.

Dolores Reyes Fernández, 61, touches the face of her father José Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months as visits resume to a nursing home in Barcelona Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Dolores Reyes Fernández, 61, hugs her father José Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months as visits resume to a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Dolores Reyes Fernández, 61, holds the hands of her father José Reyes Lozano, 87, for the first time in nearly four months as visits resume to a nursing home in Barcelona Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Beatriz Segura carefully put on long gloves before reaching her arms through two holes in the plastic film to hug her 96-year-old mother Isabel López who also lives in Ballesol Puig i Fabra. It was their first in-person encounter since March 15.

Segura said she was looking forward to taking her mother out to a restaurant and she replied that her first priority was getting to a beauty salon.

Isabel Pérez López, 96, smiles before receiving an embrace through a plastic film screen from her visiting daughter, Beatriz Segura, 67 at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo