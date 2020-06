France's emblematic Eiffel Tower is set to end its longest closure since World War II when it reopens to the public on Thursday (June 25).

The return of visitors to the Paris landmark is a sign things are getting back to normal in the country after its COVID-19 lockdown.

But normality won't fully return to the tower just yet. It will reopen with restrictions, including fewer visitors being allowed in, a one-way system and the third floor — the least spacious level — being off-limits.

