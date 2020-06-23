Barcelona opera house opens with concert exclusively for plants

Over two thousands plants were treated to a concert at one of the world’s most prestigious opera houses. After a three-month closure, El Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, held a performance of Puccini’s Crisantemi for 2,292 plants.

The project is the brainchild of Spanish artist Eugenio Ampudia, artistic director at the opera house. According to the artist, the concert looks to tackle whether humans can expand the concept of empathy to include our relationships with other species.

“After these difficult months, Eugenio Ampudia has proposed a symbolic action that would bring about a change in human attitudes towards nature,” adds the producer of the show, Alberto de Juan.