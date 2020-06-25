The World Health Organization has announced an end to the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo that killed 2,280 people over nearly 2 years.

The announcement was initially set for April but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected. That restarted the 42-day period required before such a proclamation can be made.

Eastern Congo has also marked an official end to the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history as armed groups and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines.

Thursday's milestone was overshadowed by the enormous health challenges still facing the vast country: the world's largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of COVID-19 and another new Ebola outbreak in the north.