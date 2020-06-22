Global leaders are joining forces with an international line up of artists - including Shakira, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus - for a historic event on June 27 aimed at raising money in the fight to COVID-19.

The initiative marks the conclusion of the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future campaign launched by the EU and activist group Global Citizen to fund research for a coronavirus vaccine and help rebuild communities impacted by the pandemic "in a fair and just way".

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the event will be "a true and rare moment of global unity", adding that "artists have the power to inspire change".

"The EU is fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, for everyone that needs it. United, I know we can make the world a safer place”, she stated.

The June 27 event will culminate in a concert co-hosted by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen.

In addition to the afore-mentioned artists, it will see performances from Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

The concert will air in the evening by broadcasters across the globe. The exact time is yet to be announced.

The event will also be available on the EU Commission’s AV portal and on its Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts, as well as live-streamed on Global Goal Unite’s website and social media pages.

The concert will be preceded by a global pledging summit hosted by Ursula von der Leyen which will begin at 3pm CET (Central European Time).

International advocates, experts, artists and activists among the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, Ken Jeong and Kate Upton will join the discussion.

The Global Goal: Unite For Our Future initiative, which has been raising money to develop and deploy coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatment for everybody, had already brought together some of the world's most famous celebrities on April 19 for the global live-streamed concert One World: Together At Home.

The EU-led initiative Coronavirus Global Response has already raised almost €10 billion.