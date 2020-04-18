What is One World: Together at Home?

It is a global live-streamed and televised special in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Curated with Lady Gaga, it will feature some of the world's most famous musicians, actors, TV hosts and sports personalities.

The event was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

It aims at showing unity and solidarity to all the people who are suffering because of coronavirus, as well as at celebrating the healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

"It is a love letter to our doctors. A love letter to our nurses and other health care professionals who are risking their own lives for the sake of ours," said Lady Gaga, speaking via video-teleconference at the WHO press briefing in Geneva.

Who is taking part?

The event is divided in two parts: a live-streaming on digital platforms first, and a TV broadcast later.

The live-streaming (8pm-2am CEST time) will be joined by the celebrities among the likes of Annie Lennox, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, James McAvoy, John Legend, Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Michael Bublé, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker and The Killers (full list here).

This part of the show will also include stories from healthcare workers around the world.

The broadcast (2am-4am CEST time) will feature artists like Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher (full list here).

Business Wire/AP

Where and when can I watch it?

The live-streaming kicks off on Saturday night (April 18) from 8pm to 2am Central European Summer Time (see what countries are in the CEST time zone).

It can be watched on the following platforms: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

At 2am switch on your TV, because Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will take over and host a special broadcast until 4am.

This will be on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks as well as platforms in Canada.

If you don't want to stay up all night, though, no problem. BBC One will run the program on Sunday (April 19) from 6pm to 8pm CEST time. Additional international broadcasters will include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

Can I donate?

This landmark event will also be aiming at rallying funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity and Response Fund.

So far, the WHO has shipped over 2 million items of PPE to 133 countries and 1.5 million testing kits to 126 countries.