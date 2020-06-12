Throwing handcuffs to the ground, police unions in Paris are protesting a new ban on chokeholds and limits on what officers can do during arrests. The new measures come as part of a government effort to stamp out police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in the US.

Officers on Friday also parked dozens of police cars at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe. About 20 cars then drove down the Champs-Elysées boulevard behind a banner reading "no police, no peace".

Police unions protest outside the interior ministry Arno Pedram/AP

The demonstration comes as police unions are set to hold talks with the Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Friday over changes in police tactics.

Castaner said Monday police would no longer be taught to seize suspects by the neck or push on their necks.

He also announced there would be "zero tolerance" against racism.

"The police is not racist... it saves lives whatever the colour of the individual's skin," Fabien Vanhemelryck, secretary-general of the Alliance union, told journalists.

Police unions have also taken issue with the Interior Minister banning the chokehold without giving an alternative way to make arrests.

Police also threw down their handcuffs in Marseille CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP

Protests against the new measures were also held by police unions in the southern city of Marseille and the eastern city of Lyon on Thursday.

Police brutality has come under the spotlight since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death has also thrown attention on the 2016 death of Adama Traoré in France. The 24-year-old black man died in police custody.