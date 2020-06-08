Watch Live: WHO gives latest update on COVID-19

The World Health Organization has said it is encouraging all people to protest "safely" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrations over the death of black man George Floyd have erupted in the US as well as across Europe and has sparked fears of COVID-19 spreading.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely," Director-General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said.

"As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest," he added.

Coronavirus measures have gradually started lifting with restaurants and shops reopening across Europe.

"More than six months into the pandemic this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” Tedros added in the online briefing.

WHO said while successes should be "celebrated" the pandemic is "far from over" and that countries can learn from COVID-19 in terms of training for health workers and infrastructure.

