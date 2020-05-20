The majority of Spaniards approve the containment measures imposed by the government to fight the coronavirus emergency - and also think should be extended.

This is according to a poll by public research body Centro de Investigacione Sociologica (CIS), published yesterday.

It showed 95% of people consider lockdown restrictions necessary, if not very necessary to halt the pandemic, which has killed more than 27,700 in Spain and infected over 231,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, 60% believe that confinement, which has started to ease in Spain, should be extended, while 29% demand more freedom of movement.

The study, which surveyed 3,800 people, also showed prime minister Pedro Sanchez is trusted only by 46% of Spaniards.

It comes at a moment where protests against the government are growing.

Last week, hundreds of people took to the streets for five consecutive days in a protest against the government's decision to ease the lockdown differently in different areas of the country.

Some areas, like Madrid or Barcelona, are still in lockdown "phase zero", meaning their lockdown restrictions are stricter than in areas already in "phase one" - about 70% of the country.

Sanchez will try on Wednesday to get parliament approval to extend the state of emergency until July 7.

With this extension, the government aims to give the Ministry of Health more autonomy in managing deconfinement, while working in collaboration with the country's autonomous communities.

In addition, the government announced face-masks will become compulsory not just on public transport, but also in closed spaces, as well as on the street when social-distancing cannot be respected.

Meanwhile, Spain announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 related deaths were below 100 for the third consecutive day.