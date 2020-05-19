Donald Trump has revealed he is taking a contested anti-malarial drug to protect himself from COVID-19, despite dangerous potential side effects and a lack of proof that it combats the disease.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, the US president said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine "for about a week and a half now" after requesting it from the White House physician. His doctor did not recommend it to him.

The drug, which is usually used to treat lupus and arthritis, is not supposed to be taken for COVID-19 outside a hospital setting due to potentially lethal side effects.

Research on its effect on the virus is slim - and there is nothing conclusive to say it does actually target COVID-19.

A charitable organisation specialising in research into quinoline-related drugs re-shared a press statement it released in mid-March on hydroxychloroquine that said even low doses could cause "permanent neuropsychiatric adverse effects".

These include: "Tinnitus, dizziness, vertigo, paresthesias, visual disturbances, nightmares, insomnia, anxiety, agoraphobia, paranoia, cognitive dysfunction, depression, personality change, and suicidal thoughts, among others."

Euronews, last month, looked into the usage of hydroxychloroquine, and found those who use were prescribed it as life-saving treatment for other ailments had found themselves running into difficulties after supply chains were depleted amid the hype around its effect against COVID-19.

But on Monday night, Trump said he started taking the drug because he thought it was "good", adding: "I’ve heard a lot of good stories."

"All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK."

The White House physician Dr Sean Conley later said he had held "numerous discussions" with the president and had "concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks".