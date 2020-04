Still confused about when and how to wear masks? What is hydroxycholoroquine? And can you have COVID-19 twice?

There’s a lot of confusion about COVID-19 right now.

Join us at 2 p.m. CEST as we answer your questions with the help of immunology professor Luke O'Neill and Dr Suerie Moon, co-director of the Global Health at the Graduate Institute of Geneva.

Watch in the video player, above.