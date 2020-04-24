Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19

Medical experts have hit out at US President Donald Trump after he floated the idea of injecting disinfectant into the body to fight COVID-19.

Trump, already under fire for his coronavirus response, also appeared to suggest using ultraviolet (UV) light "inside the body".

His comments, which came on the day the US death toll from COVID-19 passed 50,000 people, sparked a backlash online.

Doctors and scientists were quick to take discredit the suggestions and warned injecting disinfectant into people could be fatal.

What was the context of Trump's comments?

They came at his latest coronavirus press briefing after an official had presented preliminary research on the effects of heat humidity and sunlight.

He said the research suggests the virus' life span is heavily reduced on surfaces when it is exposed to heat, humidity or UV light.

He also said it concludes that bleach can kill the virus in five minutes and that 90 per cent alcohol solutions can do this in 30 seconds.

This is how Trump responded.

"So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light," he said.

"And I think you said that hasn't been checked, but you're going to test it. And then I said, suppose you brought the light inside the body, you can, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way."

The US president then went on to address disinfectants.

"Knocks it out in a minute," he said. "One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."

Trump was asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe by going outside in the heat, considering that so many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that’s great,” Trump replied.

“I’m here to present ideas because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that’s a great thing as far as I’m concerned,” the president said.