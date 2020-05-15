Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:
- Brazil's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases tops 200,000 with nearly 14,000 deaths
- Australia eases restrictions, allowing restaurants and places of worship to open in New South Wales
- The number of COVID-19 deaths passed 300,000 globally
- World Health Organisation warns coronavirus may never be fully eradicated
- New Zealand's debt to soar to counter COVID-19. Europe's will too.
Coronavirus: MEPs warn tracing apps must protect privacy
**