This content is not available in your region

Coronavirus latest: Brazil's confirmed cases top 200,000, nearly 14,000 dead

By Lauren Chadwick with AP
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

  • Brazil's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases tops 200,000 with nearly 14,000 deaths
  • Australia eases restrictions, allowing restaurants and places of worship to open in New South Wales
  • The number of COVID-19 deaths passed 300,000 globally
  • World Health Organisation warns coronavirus may never be fully eradicated
  • New Zealand's debt to soar to counter COVID-19. Europe's will too.

Coronavirus: MEPs warn tracing apps must protect privacy

