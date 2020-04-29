Coronavirus latest: Spain and France unveil plans to reopen economies

Coronavirus latest - summary
- The US recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, with the country accounting for a third of the world's infections
- Most French businesses - except cafés, bars, and restaurants - can reopen on May 11
- Spain will lift lockdown restrictions in a series of phases, but schools will not reopen
- Germany's COVID-19 infection rate rises after lockdown lifted
- UK health minister says 4,343 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in British care homes since Easter
- Trump says US could test international air travellers for coronavirus
- Mexico’s Interior Department is urging towns and states to stop putting up roadblocks and curfews stating that the measures violate human rights