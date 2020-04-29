With more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19, the United States has marked a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest figures from Johns Hopkins University indicate 1,021,583 positive tests across 50 US states as of Wednesday (April 29) morning.

The death count, which has climbed to more than 59,000, now surpasses American losses seen in the Vietnam War.

President Donald Trump insisted the country was "way ahead" of the rest of the world on testing for the virus, and would soon be testing more than 5 million people a day.

Trump has floated the idea of requiring travellers, on certain incoming international flights, undergo temperature and virus checks.

Amid new worries about supply problems in the US food chain, a new emergency order will compel meat and egg processors to stay open despite dozens of outbreaks within factories.

Vice President Mike Pence has come under fire for going maskless during a tour of Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre's policy requiring them.

Pence, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, explained that he is frequently tested for the virus.

In the US epicentre, hospitalisations are averaging under 1,000 a day for the first time this month.

The Governor, Andrew Cuomo, is reluctant to say the crisis is over but says the latest numbers indicate pressure on the health care system might be subsiding.