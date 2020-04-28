“We must learn to live with the virus”.

These were the words of French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe as he announced the country’s plan for lifting its lockdown.

Here is a summary of what he said:

Lockdown will only start being lifted on May 11 if key coronavirus indicators show the country is moving in the right direction. It will be a gradual lifting over three weeks.

French regions with high numbers of new COVID-19 cases will keep some restrictions, while areas of the country less affected can move faster towards lifting lockdowns.

Primary schools can begin opening on May 11, secondary schools a week later.

Teachers and pupils in secondary schools must wear face masks.

All businesses can reopen on May 11, except cafes, bars and restaurants. Shopping centres can stay closed if local authorities deem that necessary.

People must wear face masks while using public transport, which will initially run at a reduced capacity.

People can travel by car up to 100km from their homes, anything further will require a written declaration.

Public and private gatherings are allowed but only up to a maximum of 10 people.

The current season of France’s top football league has been scrapped.

A new phase of easing restrictions will kick in on June 2 but is dependent on indicators going in the right direction.

France has been on a strict lockdown since March 17. More than 23,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the country, at the time of writing.