“We must learn to live with the virus”.
These were the words of French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe as he announced the country’s plan for lifting its lockdown.
Here is a summary of what he said:
- Lockdown will only start being lifted on May 11 if key coronavirus indicators show the country is moving in the right direction. It will be a gradual lifting over three weeks.
- French regions with high numbers of new COVID-19 cases will keep some restrictions, while areas of the country less affected can move faster towards lifting lockdowns.
- Primary schools can begin opening on May 11, secondary schools a week later.
- Teachers and pupils in secondary schools must wear face masks.
- All businesses can reopen on May 11, except cafes, bars and restaurants. Shopping centres can stay closed if local authorities deem that necessary.
- People must wear face masks while using public transport, which will initially run at a reduced capacity.
- People can travel by car up to 100km from their homes, anything further will require a written declaration.
- Public and private gatherings are allowed but only up to a maximum of 10 people.
- The current season of France’s top football league has been scrapped.
- A new phase of easing restrictions will kick in on June 2 but is dependent on indicators going in the right direction.
France has been on a strict lockdown since March 17. More than 23,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the country, at the time of writing.