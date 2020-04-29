French MPs have approved the launch of a COVID-19 tracing app, as part of a wide-range set of measures for easing a national lockdown.

The app, named StopCovid, will be one of the first of its kind to be launched by a European government.

Health agencies believe mobile phones can help efforts to track who COVID-19-infected people have been in contact with.

Over a dozen apps are in development across Europe. The EU has called for the projects to be harmonised, but the continent is divided on how to align the technology’s potential with privacy concerns.

A pan-European initiative to develop a common framework, PEPP-PT, has been abandoned by Switzerland and Spain over where data is stored.

Germany has also dropped out and ditched plans for a homegrown app. Instead, it’s looking to technology giants Apple and Google for support.

Belgium was an early proponent of contact tracing apps. On Friday, telecommunications minister Philippe De Backer said an app release had been cancelled and the government would opt for manual, human tracing.

How do such apps work?

Each software is different in design – but trace in similar ways.

Bluetooth signals keep track of anonymous devices that we come in contact with for more than a few minutes.

Running in the background, the app generates an anonymous, numerical ID. That number is exchanged with other mobile phones running the app.

If someone later tests positive, those numerical IDs are anonymously red-flagged. Anyone who’s crossed paths is told to isolate, but the app doesn’t reveal details about where and when the suspected transmission took place.

Unlike similar technology in China, GPS and Wifi features are disabled so that location data is not recorded.

What are the security concerns over the app?

Despite reassurances, some are still sceptical about implementing this type of technology at the state level.

Les Républicains, a conservative political party in France, has expressed concern about how the data could be used after the crisis.

“We need to be careful. There’s legal precedent that we could be establishing now with this framework, and it could later be expanded to other areas,” said French MP Philippe Gosselin.

Designers admit that even with the most complex high-tech app existing precautions like social distancing and frequent hand washing need to continue to keep the virus under control.