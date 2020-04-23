Coronavirus - latest summary
Coronavirus pandemic fast becoming a 'human rights crisis', warns UN
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths
- Greek island migrant camps 'not prepared for COVID-19': Human Rights Watch
- UK parliament holds a mostly virtual Prime Minister's Questions
- 'We all sink or we all float': Spain wants EU to unite behind €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund
- Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies
- Unrest in Paris as residents accuse police of heavy-handed tactics
- Donald Trump signs temporary suspension of immigration to the US
