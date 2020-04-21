Spain is calling on its neighbours to unite behind its proposal for a joint EU fund that would help the bloc’s hardest-hit economies recover from the coronavirus crisis.

"In this crisis, either we all sink or we all float. Spain wants everybody to float, for sure," Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Euronews ahead of a key EU summit this week.

Spain is suggesting creating an economic recovery fund with up to €1.5 trillion, according to an internal Spanish government document.

The document, seen by The Associated Press, says the fund should draw from members states' grants in order not to raise public debt levels.

Earlier this month, Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a roughly €500 billion package to help member states tackle the immediate economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis. But they left the more tricky issue of funding the bloc’s recovery up to EU heads of state and government, who will meet by videoconference on Thursday.

France is siding with southern states including Italy and Spain in calling for joint debt, or so-called "corona bonds", an idea so far rejected by several northern nations like the Netherlands and Germany.

"What we now need is the medium-to-long term response to this crisis, comprised of two pieces: a budget and a recovery fund," Gonzalez Laya said in an interview on Euronews Tonight.

She insisted that Spain is trying to build consensus with a "responsible", "ambitious", and "pragmatic" proposal.

“We all know that all our economies will suffer as a result of COVID. We all know the response requires a collective investment on the side of the EU," she said.

"Let’s do this in an ambitious manner, in a responsible manner but also in a pragmatic manner. If we follow these three ingredients, we will get a solution sooner rather than later, because we need to restart the engines of our economy soon."

