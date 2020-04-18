This time of year is usually the most exciting for football supporters as club seasons approach their climax, with league titles up for grabs and promotion and relegation battles fought out.

Instead, stadiums lie empty and players and fans alike are confined to their homes amid coronavirus lockdowns, leaving end-of-season battles in suspense.

But as governments consider easing restrictions on movement in the coming weeks, football authorities are considering ways to revive and save their seasons.

Here is a look at how things stand in the main European leagues.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton's Richarlison, right, with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the English Premier League soccer match at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The English Premier League held a two-hour meeting on Friday (April 17), with discussions including the question of how to complete the 92 remaining fixtures.

But although clubs remain committed to finishing the 2019-20 season, a previously-raised potential deadline of June 30 was reportedly not debated.

The meeting came the day after the British government announced a three-week extension to the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month the Premier League said it would not resume the season until it was "safe and appropriate to do so".

Individually, teams have either nine or 10 matches left to play. Liverpool -- aiming for the club's first league title for 30 years -- are top of the table with a commanding 25-point lead over Manchester City.

LA LIGA

Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 1, 2020. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Football in Spain has been suspended for over a month and with the country still in lockdown, it is unclear when the season can resume.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said it plans to award next season's European places according to teams' current league positions, if La Liga cannot be completed.

That means current league leaders Barcelona would qualify for the Champions League, with the teams now in 2nd, 3rd and 4th places: Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad. The next placed teams, including Atletico Madrid, would qualify for the Europa League.

The proposal has reportedly not been well received by La Liga. It remains hopeful that the season can be restarted, and last week its president said three possible dates were being considered, between late May and late June.

BUNDESLIGA

Portraits of fans are put up in the stand to make up for the lack of real supporters at Borussia Moenchengladbach's ground, April 16, 2020. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The German Football League (DFL) has put back a decision on whether the season can resume until April 23.

Top-flight football was suspended in the country on March 13 until at least April 30.

But discussions have been taking place on whether more so-called "ghost matches" can take place, behind closed doors, possibly beginning in the second week of May. Bundesliga clubs have resumed training with players in small groups.

But German fans groups have criticised the move, a joint statement saying "ghost games are no solution", and that to restart the season in current circumstances would be "a mockery of the rest of society".

SERIE A

A Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa is played behind closed doors at the San Siro stadium, Milan, Italy, March 8, 2020. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File

Italy's sports minister has said he hopes to confirm that clubs can resume training on May 4. National lockdown restrictions have been extended until the previous day.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely in March after some matches took place behind closed doors.

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) has said the season will not resume until health and safety for all concerned can be guaranteed.

But its president reportedly remains hopeful that remaining matches can be completed. There are plans to test players for COVID-19 before training resumes.

Juventus are the current league leaders, one point ahead of Lazio.

LIGUE 1

A French Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais and Montpellier, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, northwestern France on March 8, 2020. Damien Meyer / AFP

In France, football authorities are considering a plan for the rest of the Ligue 1 season to be played between mid-June and late July, with play-offs being finished by early August. Paris St Germain are the runaway league leaders with a 22-point margin.

The Professional Football League (LFP) has raised June 17 as a potential start date, while the French Football Federation (FFF) says it hopes to announce a date for both men's and women's cup finals soon.

All amateur and youth football has been abandoned for the season, however.

The national lockdown has been extended until May 11.