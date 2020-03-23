Does Russia have coronavirus under control?

While countries across the world battle the devastating spread of coronavirus, the leader of the largest country on the planet claims to have it "under control".

President Vladimir Putin told Russians that timely measures put into place at the onset of the outbreak have helped to avoid a "massive epidemic” in the country.

As of Monday, out of the world's more than 350,000 confirmed cases, only 438 of those are in Russia.

That's despite Russia's population of around 144 million and its 4,000-kilometre border with China, where the outbreak first began.

The situation in under control due to "prompt measures taken in advance in the first weeks of the development of a pandemic in the world", Putin said last week.

"We managed to contain a mass invasion and spread of the disease in Russia. Despite a potential high level of risk, we need to say that and I will come back to it again, the situation on the whole is under control."

However over the weekend Russia announced a series of strict measures such as the closure of borders, schools and flights. It is also building a large hospital on the outskirts of Moscow, in the style of those erected by China in record time to deal with its own coronavirus crisis.

Putin stressed that by closing its borders, Russia had avoided a "massive epidemic" and large parts of the country have been carrying on with life as normal as of last week.

However, despite the assurances from the government, some have begun buying extra food and stockpiling in anticipation of a potential lockdown, such as those that have been enforced in countries across the world.

Doubts about the numbers

Suspicions are rife that the official figures could be false. The official figures are contradictory. Rosstat statistical agency claims that pneumonia in Moscow increased by 37% in January 2020 compared to 2019, but the capital's health services insist on a decrease of 8% and 7% in the first two months of the year in out-of-hospital pneumonia.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko says deaths from pneumonia have decreased by 20% in 2020.

Another factor is screening tests. While the Rospotrebnadzor health agency says that more than 110,000 tests have been carried out, the Moskovskiï Komsomolets newspaper questions its reliability compared to those used abroad, because only patients with the severe form of the disease would be declared positive.