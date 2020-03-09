Commission tries to coordinate response to COVID-19 virus across EU

Attempts by the EU Commission to coordinate a cohesive response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bloc have so far failed. With each individual member state responsible for their own health systems and border controls, attempts to issue a unified response becomes extremely difficult.

Different responses from different countries come down to how much each nation is being affected by the Coronavirus at this point in time. The EU's ability to get all its member states to work together to fight the Coronavirus depends on a number of factors:

"At what point will the EU stop looking at things like Schengen and should some countries put up greater border controls?"

For now, some EU health ministers claim wealthier countries are hoarding face masks and some types of medicines when these ideally had to be distributed properly around the European Union. In Brussels, the EU Parliament is going to start a series of meetings on Monday. Plus its monthly move to Strasbourg has been cancelled.

Parliament will go ahead in the Belgian capital this week instead but some are calling for Parliament to be suspended altogether.

