Syrian boys sit at a cemetery where displaced families took refuge in its prayer hall, in the town of Sarmada in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, AAREF WATAD / AFP

Relatives and neighbours wail near the body of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who was killed in communal violence in New Delhi, India. Manish Swarup/AP Photo

Water is slowly draining from the freeway after a water main break east of the location flooded all lanes, closing the freeway in both directions, in east Houston, Texas, USA © 2020 Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle via AP

Members of the Bolivarian National Militias rest atop a building next to La Carlota airbase during military exercises in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered two days of nationwide military drills, including the participation of civilian militias. Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

Flower shop owner Iris Leung wears her protective face mask as she delivers flowers with masks to customers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. Vincent Yu/AP Photo

Dmitrij Gordejev and his five years old son Daniel stand in the water spray from breaking waves in the harbour of Moss, some 60 km south of Oslo. Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix / AFP

An Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga female officer bites a snake while demonstrating skills during a graduation ceremony in the Kurdish town of Soran, northeast of the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Arbil. SAFIN HAMED / AFP

Masked Palestinians prepare to attach balloons to a gas canister before releasing it with an incendiary device near Gaza's Bureij refugee camp, along the Israel-Gaza border fence. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho poses with his engraved awards as he attends the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. VALERIE MACON / AFP

A child stands at the border between Serbia and Hungary in Kelebija. About two hundred migrants, including children, gathered at Serbia's border with Hungary to demand to be allowed entry into the European Union. Marko Drobnjakovic/AP Photo

Turkish police guard the wreckage of a plane operated by Pegasus Airlines after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey. Emrah Gurel/AP Photo

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles near the Turkish town of Bahcesehir. Forty-one people were killed after a pair of avalanches in eastern Turkey. Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP Photo

A young child creams during clashes between refugees and riot police during the demonstration outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Manolis Lagoutaris / AFP

Here are some of the most powerful pictures from February.

