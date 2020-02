More than 900,000 people have fled the latest violence in northwest Syria since December 1, according to the UNHCR.

They have scrambled to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s Russian-backed forces

The displaced hide in underground caves, unfinished shelters and cemeteries. Some burn clothes to ward off freezing temperatures.

Smoke billowing over the village of Qaminas, about 6 kilometres southeast of Idlib city, following reported Syrian airstrikes. AL-RIFAI / AFP

Members of a Syrian family, fleeing attacks by pro-regime forces, drive past a burning shop in the town of Abin Semaan in the countryside west of the northern city of Aleppo. Ibrahim YASOUF / AFP

Syrians salvage some of their belongings from the rubble of houses as they prepare to flee the town of Atareb in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province. Nayef Al Aboud / AFP

An aerial photograph shows destroyed buildings in the Syrian town of Ihsim in the southern countryside of Idlib. Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP

Syrian boys sit at a cemetery where displaced families took refuge in its prayer hall, in the town of Sarmada in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, AAREF WATAD / AFP

Members of a family of internally displaced Syrians eat together in an underground shelter where several families from Aleppo and Idlib provinces are taking refuge, in the village of Taltunah about 15 kilometres northwest of Idlib in the northwestern Idlib province. Aref TAMMAWI / AFP

An aerial view of the entrance of an underground shelter where several families of internally displaced Syrians from Aleppo and Idlib provinces are taking refuge. Aref TAMMAWI / AFP

An armoured personnel carrier carrying members of the "Syrian National Army", an alliance of Turkey-backed rebel groups, followed by a pickup truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun ride in the town of Sarmin, near the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria. Omar HAJ KADOUR/ AFP

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters prepare to fire shells at a position near the village of al-Nayrab, about 14 kilometres southeast of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, amid clashes with government forces. Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP