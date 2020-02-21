Apple granted restraining order against alleged 'aggressive' stalker

Apple has won a temporary restraining order against an alleged "aggressive" stalker that court documents reveal has been harassing CEO Tim Cook and members of the company's executive team.

Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma physically trespassed on Cook's personal property in Palo Alto, California, on Dec. 4 at 10:30 pm, according to Santa Clara County court documents, which said Sharma entered through the closed gate and tried to deliver flowers and a bottle of champagne to Cook.

Prior to trespassing, Sharma left "disturbing voicemails" on an unnamed Apple executive's phone, the court papers said, and called the technical support line, saying he knew where members of the executive team live.

"I don't use ammunition but I know people who do," he said, according to the documents.

Apple declined to commentand referred NBC News to the court documents.

It was unclear whether Sharma had retained a lawyer.

Sharma was ordered by the court to stay away from Cook, his property, the executive team and Apple Park, the company's headquartersin Cupertino, California. The restraining order expires on March 3, the same day a hearing is scheduled in the case.

The court documents were first unearthed by OneZero's Dave Gershorn. They were made available online only after Think Computer Foundation sued Santa Clara County Superior Court to make the documents more easily available since they had already been digitized.

The records were previously only available in person. This case sets a precedent for other counties around the state to make court documents more readily available digitally.