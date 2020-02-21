BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

Apple granted restraining order against alleged 'aggressive' stalker

Image: Tim Cook, Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook and other members of the company's executive team were granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.   -  
Copyright
Jim Watson AFP - Getty Images file
NBC News Logo
By Jo Ling Kent and Ezra Kaplan with NBC News Tech and Science News
Text size Aa Aa

Apple has won a temporary restraining order against an alleged "aggressive" stalker that court documents reveal has been harassing CEO Tim Cook and members of the company's executive team.

Rakesh "Rocky" Sharma physically trespassed on Cook's personal property in Palo Alto, California, on Dec. 4 at 10:30 pm, according to Santa Clara County court documents, which said Sharma entered through the closed gate and tried to deliver flowers and a bottle of champagne to Cook.

Prior to trespassing, Sharma left "disturbing voicemails" on an unnamed Apple executive's phone, the court papers said, and called the technical support line, saying he knew where members of the executive team live.

"I don't use ammunition but I know people who do," he said, according to the documents.

Apple declined to commentand referred NBC News to the court documents.

It was unclear whether Sharma had retained a lawyer.

Sharma was ordered by the court to stay away from Cook, his property, the executive team and Apple Park, the company's headquartersin Cupertino, California. The restraining order expires on March 3, the same day a hearing is scheduled in the case.

The court documents were first unearthed by OneZero's Dave Gershorn. They were made available online only after Think Computer Foundation sued Santa Clara County Superior Court to make the documents more easily available since they had already been digitized.

The records were previously only available in person. This case sets a precedent for other counties around the state to make court documents more readily available digitally.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.