Coronavirus outbreak intensifies
WHO this week declared coronavirus a global health emergency as the death toll from the outbreak rose beyond 200 people. Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, is on lockdown and has turned into a 'ghost city'. Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK on Friday. Earlier this week, thousands of people were held aboard an Italian cruise liner amid fears they may have been exposed to coronavirus after a passenger came down with flu-like symptoms.
Brexit, it's official
The UK and the EU officially divorced at midnight CET on Friday after 45 years together.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of its liberation, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.
Families fleeing Idlib
Warplanes struck a town in a rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria, killing several people, including some who were fleeing the attack. It is believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian government offensive, according to AP.
Middle East plan reaction
Palestinians held demonstrations across the region to protest President Donald Trump's Middle East initiative. The plan would grant them limited autonomy in parts of the Middle East while allowing Israel to annex its West Bank settlements and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem.
Brazil heavy weather destruction
Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing destructive flooding and landslides.
Iraq: no end to the violence
Iraqi security forces used pellet rifles to disperse anti-government protesters from the Sinak Bridge area in central Baghdad on Thursday. Protesters hurled stones at riot police during the clashes, some injured protesters received first aid on site.
Australia Open
Australia Open, impacted by air pollution and rain in the past weeks, culminated with two legends' meeting on the tennis court. Novak Djokovic won against Roger Federer to reach final of the tournament.