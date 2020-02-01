Coronavirus outbreak intensifies

WHO this week declared coronavirus a global health emergency as the death toll from the outbreak rose beyond 200 people. Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, is on lockdown and has turned into a 'ghost city'. Two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK on Friday. Earlier this week, thousands of people were held aboard an Italian cruise liner amid fears they may have been exposed to coronavirus after a passenger came down with flu-like symptoms.

People queue up to buy face masks at a cosmetics shop in Hong Kong, Kin Cheung/AP Photo

Brexit, it's official

The UK and the EU officially divorced at midnight CET on Friday after 45 years together.

MEPs sing and hold hands after approving the UK's withdrawal from the EU during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels. Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP

Holocaust Remembrance Day

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp gathered for commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of its liberation, using the testimony of survivors to warn about the signs of rising anti-Semitism and hatred in the world today.

Dignitaries arrive to put candles at a memorial site at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photos Czarek Sokolowski

Families fleeing Idlib

Warplanes struck a town in a rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria, killing several people, including some who were fleeing the attack. It is believed to have been carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian government offensive, according to AP.

Syrians sit in the back of a truck as they flee the advance of the government forces in the province of Idlib, Syria, towards the Turkish border. Ghaith Alsayed/AP Photo

Middle East plan reaction

Palestinians held demonstrations across the region to protest President Donald Trump's Middle East initiative. The plan would grant them limited autonomy in parts of the Middle East while allowing Israel to annex its West Bank settlements and keep nearly all of east Jerusalem.

Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian ahead of a protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan. Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo

Brazil heavy weather destruction

Heavy rains devastated the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, causing destructive flooding and landslides.

A car that was swept away by floods lays on its side in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Gustavo Andrade/AP Photos

Iraq: no end to the violence

Iraqi security forces used pellet rifles to disperse anti-government protesters from the Sinak Bridge area in central Baghdad on Thursday. Protesters hurled stones at riot police during the clashes, some injured protesters received first aid on site.

Security forces burned a tuk-tuk that belongs to protesters during clashes with anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad, Iraq. Hadi Mizban/AP Photo

Australia Open

Australia Open, impacted by air pollution and rain in the past weeks, culminated with two legends' meeting on the tennis court. Novak Djokovic won against Roger Federer to reach final of the tournament.