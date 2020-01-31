European leaders vowed on Friday to remain "allies, partners and friends" with the United Kingdom as the country formally exits the bloc.

The UK and the EU will be officially divorced at midnight CET (11 p.m. UK time) on Friday after 45 years of a tumultuous marriage. But the ensuing relationship ought not to be acrimonious, EU leaders are expected to stress during the day.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council head Charles Michel and Parliament chief David Sassoli vowed "to find new ways of working together for our future as allies, partners and friends" in a joint letter published by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

They praised the UK and its people for "their creativity, their ingenuity, their culture and their tradition" which has "shaped the image of our Union to a great extent" and called on the bloc to become even closer to protect its interest.

"In time of strong competition and turbulent geopolitics, size is important," they wrote.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also called for strengthened unity among member states on Friday, thanking the bloc "who understood our fears and took our hopes into their own hearts" over the Brexit negotiations.

Ireland has been one of the crucial points of contention between the EU and the UK over the past two and a half years. Both sides were keen to avoid the creation of a new land border over fears it would spark a fresh bout of sectarian violence.

"When Europe acts as one, it is a truly powerful force for good in the world," Varadkar wrote in an article for the Irish Times.

"The unity that we’ve seen in the last few years should guide us in the future, because it confirms how Europe can achieve its objectives when we’re united," he added.

The Irish leader then said that despite the break-up, the bloc "will continue to have an abiding friendship with the UK, a real partnership in terms of politics, security and economics into the future".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will mark Brexit Day with a cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the north-eastern English city which was the first to declare support for leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.

In an address to the nation scheduled for 23:00 CET (10 p.m. UK time) — an hour before the country officially leaves the bloc — he is also expected to hail the exit as a historic opportunity as well as "a moment of real national renewal and change".

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act," he will say, adding that the government will aim to unleash the country's full potential and "level up" the different regions.

But his calls for the British Union to mend the divisions created by Brexit appear to have fallen on deaf ears in Scotland.

In a speech in Edinburgh on Friday morning, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will stress that the country has a "cast-iron democratic mandate for an independence referendum" because it overwhelmingly backed to remain in the EU in the 2016 vote.

"Nothing could more starkly demonstrate how our nation’s needs are no longer served by a broken, discredited Westminster union. But there is the prospect of a brighter, better future as an equal, independent European nation," she will say, according to pre-release excerpts of her address.