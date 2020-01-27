In Pictures: European countries mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust survivors, world leaders and their families remembered the millions of people who were murdered by the Nazi regime in World War II.
At former concentration camp sites, ghettos and museums around the world, memorials were held to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
This year it falls on the 75th anniversary the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The camp was liberated by the Soviet Army on January 27th, 1945.
An estimated six million Jews were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Here's a look in pictures at how different European countries remembered the genocide.