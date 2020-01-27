BREAKING NEWS
In Pictures: European countries mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Nazi concentration camp survivor Eva Pusztai of Hungary People is being photographed after a wreath ceremony on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day.
Jens Meyer/AP Photo
Holocaust survivors, world leaders and their families remembered the millions of people who were murdered by the Nazi regime in World War II.

At former concentration camp sites, ghettos and museums around the world, memorials were held to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year it falls on the 75th anniversary the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The camp was liberated by the Soviet Army on January 27th, 1945.

An estimated six million Jews were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Here's a look in pictures at how different European countries remembered the genocide.

Germany

Jens Meyer/AP Photo
Soeren Stache/dpa via AP
Poland

Markus Schreiber/AP Photo
Markus Schreiber/AP Photo
Markus Schreiber/AP Photo
Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo
France

Michel Euler, Pool via AP
Italy

Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP
Belarus

Sergei Grits/AP Photo
Russia

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
United Nations

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
