In Pictures: European countries mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Holocaust survivors, world leaders and their families remembered the millions of people who were murdered by the Nazi regime in World War II.

At former concentration camp sites, ghettos and museums around the world, memorials were held to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year it falls on the 75th anniversary the liberation of the largest Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The camp was liberated by the Soviet Army on January 27th, 1945.

An estimated six million Jews were persecuted and murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Here's a look in pictures at how different European countries remembered the genocide.

Germany

People hold flowers during a wreath ceremony on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day in the former the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany. Jens Meyer/AP Photo

A white rose lies on one of the stelae before the commemoration ceremony at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Soeren Stache/dpa via AP

Poland

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender enter the Auschwitz I Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

Holocaust survivors attend a ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

Holocaust survivors attend a ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Markus Schreiber/AP Photo

Holocaust survivor Bat-Sheva Dagan on a video screen at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo Czarek Sokolowski

France

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the renovated Wall of Names at the Shoah memorial in Paris, France. Michel Euler, Pool via AP

Italy

Actor Nicola Mette wears a striped uniform of the prisoners of Nazi concentration camps as he enacts a performance by walking in the Roman ghetto on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust. Rome, Italy. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Belarus

Frida Reizman, a survivor of a Minsk ghetto during World War II, lights a candle in Minsk, Belarus. Sergei Grits/AP Photo

Russia

People gather to light candles at a remembrance place at the Moscow Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

United Nations