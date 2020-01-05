BREAKING NEWS

Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead

By  Alastair Jamieson  AP and AFP 
The crash happened in Luttach, northern Italy, close to the Austria border
Six young Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car hit their group in northern Italy.

The deadly accident occurred in Luttach, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region close to the Austria border, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans were gathering to board their bus.

The Luttach volunteer fire service said in a Facebook post that the victims were killed at the scene. The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.

Sky TG24 and Corriere della Sera quoted Italian carabinieri as saying the driver was a local 28-year-old who had a high alcohol blood content.

One of the wounded was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Austria.

The regional president of Alto Adige, Arno Kompatscher, told reporters that the victims were part of a group visiting the region.

The largely German-speaking autonomous region of northern Italy, with its ski resorts in the Dolomites and quaint villages around Bolzano, is popular with German tourists.

The accident occurred on the final long weekend of the Christmas and New Year holiday in Italy, which will be capped by Epiphany on Monday.

