Watch: Diner films as two men rob French McDonald's

McDonald's has been encouraging people from all walks of life to visit its restaurants with its "come as you are" slogan.

But on December 27, there are at least two people the fast-food chain would have rather had never crossed its threshold.

A video circulating on social media and verified by Euronews shows two men wearing tracksuits and masks rob a McDonald's branch in Meyzieu, near Lyon, in eastern France.

They entered the restaurant around 22:00 CET and armed with a handgun proceeded to go behind the counter and snatch the cash registers.

The footage is astonishing for its violence — one of the robbers points his weapon at an employee yelling "open the register" — but also for the nonplussed reaction from employees and customers alike, some of whom continue to eat as if nothing is the matter.

"I feel like they were amateurs because of the way they spoke to each other. They had no plan B or C," the author of the video told Le Parisien newspaper.

"I'm traumatised, I have nightmares. It's too hard, I don't wish this on anyone," he went on, adding that "McDo and me, it's over now."

The restaurant reopened its doors as usual on December 28 while police have launched an investigation.