Is Christmas destroying the planet?

Is Christmas destroying our planet?

Some climate activists point out that the consumption generated around Christmas time creates mountains of waste in Europe and beyond.

Piles of Chinese-made goods are putting dangerous chemicals into homes. Greenhouse gases emitted during the festive period create tonnes of carbon dioxide. And instead of planting trees, most people buy dead ones to adorn their homes.

But are Christian traditions more important than the environment?

Christian Reynolds from the Institute for Sustainable Food at the University of Sheffield in the UK has researched the environmental impact of Christmas roast dinners.

He gave Good Morning Europe some tips on how to make the Christmas feast — and the holiday period generally — more sustainable.

