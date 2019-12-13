Video shows bald eagle entangled with octopus freed by fishermen

But the eagle started it.A bald eagle, probably looking for food, got tangled with a Pacific Octopus in waters off Quatsino, Canada, according to staff from a fishing company that helped rescue the animals and captured video of the incident."Our staff at our Mahatta West farm in Quatsino rescued an eagle that had bitten off more than it could chew when it tried to catch an octopus," read a post on Mowi Canada West's Facebook page.Video shows the eagle's wings tangled with the bright red octopus' tentacles.The Mowi staff "are used to seeing the wonders of nature around them on a regular basis, but they knew that this was a once in a lifetime experience," the Facebook post said.The staff retrieved the octopus and the eagle with a pole and separated them.According to Mowi, the octopus then swam away, unharmed, and the eagle "recovered on a branch for around 10 minutes before it flew away."